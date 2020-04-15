PORTLAND – Lucrezia “Lugri” Colello Flaherty died April 12, 2020, at the age of 95. She was born in Portland and was a lifelong resident of her beloved Munjoy Hill. For many years Lugri worked in the cafeteria at Portland High School, and fondly viewed the staff there as an extension of her own family. The same held true for the Portland fire fighters located at the Munjoy Hill station, sending them her delicious home cook Italian dishes.When she was not cooking, Lugri could be found planting flowers and shrubs around the house on “The Hill” that she loved and cared for so much. She was a gracious hostess all year long, including every Fourth of July when numerous family and friends would gather in the back yard to eat and watch the eastern prom fireworks. When Lugri was not home it most likely was because she was out playing bingo or traveling down to Connecticut to have some fun at the casino.Lugri was a longtime communicant of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Daughters of Isabella.In addition to her parents, Lugri was predeceased by her husband, Louis; her youngest son, Mark; her brothers, Donato, Frank and Michael Colello; and her daughter-in-law, Regina Flaherty.Survivors are her sister, Angelina Boyle; her sons, Raymond, Michael, and Louis, and her daughter, Catherine. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at a later date to be announced. To share memories of Lugri or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com Expressions of sympathy can be made in the formof a donation, in Lugri’s name, to thePortland Fire Department. Fire Headquarters380 Congress St.Portland, ME 04101

