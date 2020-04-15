PEAKS ISLAND – Sally Cowen, of Portland, was born April 22, 1936 in Homestead, Pa. to Olive Matthews McCuean. With a recent diagnosis of cancer, she died April 11, 2020 on Peaks Island, surrounded by her family. Sally married her high school sweetheart, Roy Cowen, in 1955, and they were together until his death in 2001. Together they raised three children and lived all over the world with Roy’s career as a U.S. Navy dentist. Sally’s forte was turning a short term stay into lifelong memories and friendships by embracing the fabric of each community. Sally was a stylish dresser, an avid gardener, seamstress, volunteer, bridge player, puzzle solver, and Jeopardy fan. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. After the loss of Roy, the love of her life, Sally remained an intrepid and courageous world traveler with her most recent trip to Egypt just a few months ago. Her legacy of travel and adventure continues through her children and grandchildren.Children include, son Ken Cowen and wife Karen of Norfolk, Va., daughter Beth Rand and husband Jeff of Peaks Island, and son Carl Cowen and wife Christine of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandchildren include, Kim Cowen and husband Kyle Hills of Outer Banks, N.C., Scott Cowen and wife Ella of Charleston, S.C., Matt Rand and wife Heather of Portland, Lindsay Rand of Jersey City, N.J., Natalie Rand of Chicago, Ill., and Morgan and Summer Cowen of Virginia Beach, Va.; great-grandchildren include, Ian, Maia, Harper and Sawyer; siblings include brother Russ Parolski and partner Diane of Munhall, Pa. and the late Dorothy Bragg of Clearwater, Fla. She will be missed by many.The family will gather later this summer to celebrate her life. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous