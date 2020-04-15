The Portland school district is planning for an in-person August graduation ceremony for high school seniors, and South Portland is considering that option.

“We’ve surveyed our high school seniors and they indicated overwhelmingly that they prefer in-person graduation to a virtual one,” Superintendent Xavier Botana wrote in a letter to the community Tuesday. “As such, we are scheduling high school graduation for the first week of August. That time frame, which of course is dependent on the lifting of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, creates the opportunity to gather and celebrate prior to most students leaving for college and careers in late August.”

At South Portland schools, Superintendent Ken Kunin said plans for a ceremony later in the summer and a virtual graduation are under consideration.

“We are surveying seniors and parents and working with class advisers. We aim to make it a wonderful celebration whenever and however we are able to proceed,” Kunin said in an interview Wednesday.

With in-person school canceled for the rest of the school year – and spring sports and clubs canceled as well – school districts across Maine are determining what to do with 2020 graduation, a milestone ceremony that many students value highly.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are currently banned to combat the novel coronavirus, according to Gov. Janet Mills’ executive order. While there might be some easing of physical distancing restrictions by mid-May or June, it’s unclear whether large gatherings like a graduation ceremony would be permitted. And it’s difficult to plan a large even when there’s so much uncertainty about what would be permitted.

The two most likely paths are to have a virtual graduation ceremony or to push off graduation to later in the summer in hopes that more restrictions would be lifted by then.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: