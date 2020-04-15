BIDDEFORD — On Thursday, April 16 at 4 p.m., Biddeford Mayor Alan Casavant and City Manager James Bennett will be hosting an informational session and Q&A using the Zoom app. The mayor and city manager will recap and discuss the City’s COVID-19 response and will answer questions from the public.

Those in the public wishing to participate in the meeting don’t need to register for a Zoom account, but they will need to download the Zoom application before the meeting in order to use the link. Meeting viewersvwon’t be shown on camera and their microphone will be muted by default. To ask a question, viewers must use the “raise your hand” button and the host of the meeting will be able to turn the participant’s microphone on when it is their turn to speak.

To join the Zoom meeting go to the link https://biddeford.zoom.us/j/96172080220 or to join by phone dial +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 9128

The Webinar ID is 961 7208 0220

If joining by phone, participants will be able to hear the discussion, but their microphone will be muted and they will not be able to ask a question.

