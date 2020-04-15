Arrests

4/9 at 4:32 p.m. Deven J. Trimble-Galos, 20, of Scarborough, was arrested on Holmes Road by Detective Eric Greenleaf on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

4/11 at 8:48 p.m. George Baker, 62, of Scarborough, was arrested on Southpointe Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a warrant.

4/12 at 1:31 a.m. Sarah Lynn Blanchard, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadturn Road by Officer Melissa DiClemente on charges of operating under the influence (drugs) and unlawful possession of drugs.

Summonses

No summonses were reported from April 6-12.

Fire calls

4/6 at 7:38 a.m. Propane odor on Chamberlain Road.

4/6 at 8:39 a.m. Odor investigation on Maple Avenue.

4/6 at 9:22 a.m. Waterflow alarm on Pond View Drive.

4/6 at 1:28 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Minuteman Drive.

4/6 at 1:50 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Gunstock Road.

4/6 at 3:01 p.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

4/6 at 3:36 p.m. Assist Biddeford.

4/6 at 6:19 p.m. Assist Biddeford.

4/6 at 7:04 p.m. Assist Biddeford.

4/6 at 7:45 p.m. Assist Gorham.

4/7 at 3:16 a.m. Assist Gorham.

4/7 at 4:49 a.m. Assist Gorham.

4/7 at 6:55 a.m. Assist Gorham.

4/7 at 10:38 a.m. Assist Gorham.

4/8 at 11:12 a.m. Assist Gorham.

4/9 at 11:54 a.m. Fuel odor investigation on Reef Lane.

4/9 at 5:56 p.m. Odor investigation on County Road.

4/9 at 7:25 p.m. Assist Gorham.

4/10 at 7:31 a.m. Assist Gorham.

4/10 at 10:10 a.m. Wire down on Payne Road.

4/10 at 10:34 a.m. Assist Gorham.

4/10 at 12:49 p.m. Assist Gorham.

4/11 at 10:41 a.m. Fire alarm on Pleasant Hill Road.

4/11 at 12:19 p.m. Fire alarm on Highland Avenue.

4/11 at 4:39 p.m. Vehicle fire on U.S. Route 1.

4/12 at 8:14 p.m. Assist Gorham.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from April 6-12.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: