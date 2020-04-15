Arrests

3/31 at 10:22 p.m. John McLean, 39, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jena Quadland on charges of unlawful possession of drugs and violating conditions of release.

4/1 at 10:43 p.m. Ryan Smith, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Chapel Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the reporting of a crime.

Summonses

3/28 at 10:33 p.m. Brandon Campbell, 18, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Keswick Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of driving without a license, operating under the influence (drugs) and failing to report a motor vehicle accident. At the same time sand place, Anthony Breen, 19, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on charges of arson and permitting unlawful use.

3/29 at 12:19 a.m. Kevin Fournier, 48, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of criminal threatening.

4/3 at 3:17 p.m. Crystal D’Andrea-Geisinger, 26, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of displaying fictitious motor vehicle information.

4/3 at 7:25 p.m. Sarah Fletcher, 24, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Fire calls

4/7 at 6:24 a.m. Person in distress on Pine Street.

4/7 at 9:12 a.m. Medical alert alarm on River Place Drive.

4/7 at 4:35 p.m. False fire alarm on Fort Road.

4/8 at 12:20 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Pine Street.

4/8 at 3:17 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

4/8 at 5:37 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Broadway.

4/8 at 10:24 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

4/8 at 10:49 a.m. Good intentions call on Carlisle (way or road not given).

4/8 at 5:47 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

4/8 at 11:27 p.m. False fire alarm on Pine Street.

4/9 at 11:25 a.m. Unauthorized burning on Pennsylvania Avenue.

4/9 at 12:55 p.m. False fire alarm on Cliff Avenue.

4/9 at 1:35 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Maine Mail Road.

4/9 at 5:19 p.m. Vehicle fire on Waterman Drive.

4/9 at 6:41 p.m. False fire alarm on Foden Road.

4/10 at 6:12 p.m. False fire alarm on Sawyer (street or road not given).

4/10 at 6:39 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Highland.

4/11 at 4:11 p.m. Short circuit on Maine Mall Road.

4/12 at 7:08 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Coach Road.

4/12 at 6:08 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Tremont Street.

4/12 at 11:43 p.m. Building fire on Cliff Avenue.

4/13 at 1:05 a.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 47 calls April 7 to 13.

