AUBURN — The sign is down outside and there’s a forklift sitting where the kitchen used to be.

The Center Street Krispy Kreme is no more.

A corporate spokeswoman in North Carolina confirmed the closures at 410 Center St. in Auburn and 520 Main St. in Saco midday Thursday.

“(Both) were permanently closed March 27 by the franchise owner,” Casandra Williams said. “These closings are unrelated to the coronavirus. We realize this is disappointing for our fans and guests in the area. We are grateful for their loyalty and business.”

A text and emails sent to franchisee Cort Mendez — his voicemail says to text or email — were not returned Thursday.

At the Center Street location, a sign on the door read, “Due to current circumstances, we take the safety and well-being of all our staff and guests very seriously. The difficult decision has been made to close the store until further notice. We look forward to bringing you joy and donuts soon!!!”

However, looking inside the window, it appeared counters, fryers and the kitchen had been removed. What looked to be a yellow walk-behind forklift stood near a back wall in the stripped space.

Both stores’ website, KrispyKremeMaine.com, was only a black and white screen that read, “Closed until further notice.”

Mendez, president and CEO of NH Glazed, LLC, opened Krispy Kreme at 410 Center St. in January 2018 to long lines after more than a year of delays. Ninety-five people were hired for the store.

It closed for a few weeks that November after a minor electrical fire. Mendez noted at the time that sales had leveled off after a “really, really strong” start.

