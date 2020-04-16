BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College junior Nell Fusco has been All-New England in honors announced by the New England Hockey Writers Association.

An All-NESCAC honoree, Fusco helped anchor a defensive unit that allowed just 2.39 goals per game this season. Additionally, she had two goals and was third on the team with eight assists this season. Through three years, Fusco has seven goals and 16 assists.

Bowdoin advanced to the NESCAC quarterfinals this winter.

Swimming

Four Brunswick masters swimmers were able to compete in national distance events before pool facilities around the country closed last month.

The Postal One Hour Swim and the Postal Mile for Lung Cancer are annual events where competitors from around the country swim in their local pools and submit certified distances or times for national tabulation.

Three Brunswick masters completed the grueling hour swim. Fred Schlicher was the top-ranked Mainer, swimming 4,115 yards and placing seventh of 38 competitors in the 70-74 age group.

Dave Bright (3,900 yards) placed 18th among 58 men aged 65-69.

And Lib Butler, in her first national competition, swam 3,400 yards to place 25th among the 68 women in the 65-69 age group.

David Vail was the lone Brunswick entrant in the Pool Mile competition, placing third nationally in the 75-79 age group with a time of 24:59. As in several past years, his time was bested only by Rich Burns and Ken Frost, two 1964 Olympic trials finalists.

In virus-free times, the four train at Bowdoin College’s A. Leroy Greason Pool, where Bright is a Polar Bear Masters.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »