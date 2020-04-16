In a recent editorial (“Our View: We need to hear the president’s plan for reopening the economy,” April 10), the Editorial Board asserted that President Trump was slow in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. To which I respond: In comparison to what? This pandemic is without precedent in our nation’s history. There has been nothing even remotely like it in our past.

Most importantly, no one knew that the virus was highly contagious and transmissible merely by person-to-person closeness until several weeks after the virus had been identified.

Therefore, your opinion, like that of The New York Times, is subjective – and likely predetermined in light of your relentless opposition to anything that the president says or does.

My opinion – and it’s nothing more than that – is that Trump’s response was rapid, not slow. And that opinion is as equally authoritative as yours – for what it’s worth.

Walter J. Eno

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: