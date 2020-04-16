Re: “Pandemic puts launch of Maine’s recreational marijuana market on hold” (April 10):
I think we have given the Legislature more than enough time to figure out how to serve the will of the people.
What would I suggest? Put the pot on the counter right between the lottery tickets and the beer at the corner store. The state of Maine pot tax can be collected right at the register.
If anyone out there has a better idea, send it in.
James Whitman Smith
Cumberland
