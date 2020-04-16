Money is a scourge in politics, so I am so glad I have the opportunity this year to vote for a Clean Election candidate for the State House.
Bob Mentzinger has been going door to door in the dark and cold all winter, collecting small-dollar donations to fund his campaign. By doing this, he is meeting voters like me, who are on limited budgets and have fixed incomes. He is someone I can identify with.
Ed Crockett never came to ask me for my vote when he was picked by the party and ran unopposed for the open seat in 2018. I am relatively new to the local politics in the area, so I have been doing my homework. When I saw some of Crockett’s votes (and non-votes), I realized he could not possibly be a Clean Election candidate. Who chooses railroad companies and CMP over Mainers? Who misses 24 votes in a year? Why did he duck a vote on June 12 to make public funds available for poor women to have access to abortion?
If public service means anything, it means being accountable to the people.
I don’t see that in Ed Crockett. I see it in Bob Mentzinger. I will be voting for Bob for House District 43 in the Democratic Party primary on June 9. I hope that everyone will consider doing the same.
Virginia Hughes
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: The art, and therapy, of the diary in a time of COVID-19
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: A simple plan for launching cannabis sales in Maine
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Ruminations on COVID-19
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine retail-pot market achieves dubious milestone
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: White House farm decisions overlook need for fresh food, fair pay