Maine Acts of Kindness: Gorham woman’s handmade masks aid hospice workers Susan Franck has used a bit of YouTube research and a box of quilting fabric to construct nearly 200 face masks.

Maine Acts of Kindness: Craft beer becomes hospital-grade hand sanitizer Breweries and distillers are working with the University of Maine to meet the need of the state's hospitals.

Maine Acts of Kindness: Effort to aid community casts a wide net The Yarmouth Community Coronavirus Task Force helps keep residents informed and ensures vital services are maintained during the outbreak.

Maine Acts of Kindness: Portland hotel donates 50 rooms to health care workers Clarion Hotel is providing space at no cost so Maine Medical Center and Mercy Hospital employees on the coronavirus front line can rest and recharge.

Maine Acts of Kindness: Health care workers get vital help at home A group of medical students handles chores for doctors and nurses while they work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Maine Acts of Kindness: Farmer’s market yields food donations Sandy Hill Farm in Eliot provides an alternative to people who are wary of grocery stores during the pandemic, while asking customers to donate money to help with local food donations.