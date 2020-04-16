The inaugural Live +Work in Maine Open, a Korn Ferry Tour professional golf tournament, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was scheduled to be held at Falmouth Country Club from June 8-14, with 156 players competing for a $600,000 total purse. The Korn Ferry Tour is the PGA Tour’s top developmental professional tour and the primary means for golfers to attain PGA Tour status.

The PGA Tour, which owns and operates the Korn Ferry Tour, announced Thursday another wave of postponements and cancellations across its multiple professional tours. The Live + Work in Maine Open will not be held in 2020. Instead, the five-year contract for the event between the PGA Tour and Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, the Portland-based company that manages the tournament, will begin in 2021.

““While all businesses face uncertainty related to the current COVID-19 pandemic, in the short term we need to play our broader responsibility to society’s efforts to tackle this global challenge,” said Shamrock CEO Brian Corcoran in a press release. “We are committed to delivering community, charitable and economic impact next year with the Live + Work in Maine Open tournament at Falmouth Country Club.”

While announcing the decision to cancel its trip to Maine, the Korn Ferry Tour also canceled two other events, postponed one until later in the season and added a new tournament in what had been the Live + Work in Maine Open’s slot. That tournament will be played at the TPC Sawgrass course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, with no fans in attendance.

