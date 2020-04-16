COLUMBIA, S.C. – Joe Ferrucci, formerly of Freeport, passed away in South Carolina on Jan. 25, 2020, at the age of 82.Upon high school graduation, he enlisted in the Marines, assigned to the 4th Platoon stationed at 8th and I in Washington D.C., became a member of the first Silent Drill Team, serving as presidential guard for President Eisenhower at Camp David.Joe retired from the USMC in 1964 driven by his strong desire to be a pilot. He joined the Department of Transportation as an Air Traffic Controller, until the opportunity came for him to join the Federal Aviation Administration where he rose to the position of Operations Unit Supervisor for the Flight Standards District Office in Portland, retiring May 3, 1994, after serving 32 years and 11 months. In June 1977, Joe met Melanie, and together they began an incredible life together, blessed with a retirement that lasted more than 25 years. Retirement was not defined as “leisure time” for Joe and Mel, it just allowed them to spend more time on their several passions including shooting sports, karate, skiing, scuba diving, archery, trips on their Honda Goldwing, bass fishing, upland hunting with their Labrador, dog training with best friends, Bill and Anna Clark and being successful competitors in AKC competitions. Until his last breath, Joe was first and foremost a Marine, as was demonstrated by the life he led. A celebration of his life will be held on the property of his South Carolina home in Kershaw, S.C. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Being a “forever” Marine, Joe would ask you to donate to a charity that benefits veterans and their families, or donate to your animal shelter of choice.

