WINDHAM – Pamela F. McCarthy passed away on the evening of April 9, 2020 from cancer. Pam was born on Feb. 14, 1944 in Skowhegan to Lawrence A. and Evelyn B. Croteau. She received her nursing degree from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1965, was licensed as a registered nurse, and later earned the certified perioperative nurse credential. She worked as an operating room nurse at Mercy Hospital for 37 years, and was head of the department for several of those years. On Aug. 20, 1966 she married Robert F. McCarthy, and in the summer of 1972 moved to Windham where they raised three children: Denise, Paul, and Kathleen. Pam had a passion for reading, solving puzzles, and quilting. Her award winning quilts are treasured by all she gave them to.Shortly after retiring, Pam and her husband traveled extensively, including a culinary tour to Italy. Pam was a renowned cook, known for her homemade baked goods, jellies, and delicious dinners.She was a kind and caring person, who generously gave her time to others and thoughtfully selected the perfect gift for all occasions. Pam will be missed by all who knew her. Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McCarthy; a brother, Robert Croteau; her parents, Lawrence and Evelyn Croteau.She is survived by her children, Denise and George Jones of Williamsburg, Va., Paul and Leann McCarthy of Windham, Kathleen and Mathieu Benoit of Wasilla, Alaska; her grandson, Conor Robert McCarthy, and her granddaughter, Noa Reine Benoit. Due to the present circumstances, there will be an immediate family only service with plans for a celebration of life at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, Maine. To view Pam’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html or the American Lung Association www.lung.org/about-us/local-associations/maine.html

