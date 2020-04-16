PORTLAND – Samuel Phillip Brackett, 21, passed away from an accidental overdose on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Portland, a city he loved.Born on Nov 12, 1998, Sam grew up in Westport, Conn. and graduated from Staples High School in 2017. He then moved to Providence Place and attended Southern Maine Community College. He first worked at The Grill Room, moving on to Eventide, where he was arguably one of the fastest shuckers working the raw oyster bar; classmates at SMCC affectionately called him “Shucker Sam.”He reliably ordered a side of waffles with his waffles at Sunday brunches with his grandfather. Sam had an amazing smile; he loved discussing history and politics, pondering life’s big questions, and listening to music. He was curious, kind, and funny; he faced life’s struggles with great courage.Sam was becoming a young man with hope for the future. He was teaching himself to trade the stock market, and he was planning to attend University of Southern Maine in the fall. He was deeply loved, and he will be terribly missed. Sam is survived by his parents, Catherine and Phil Brackett; his two sisters, Amelia and Daisy, all formerly of Westport, Conn.; as well as his grandparents, Nancy and Jean Ratelle of South Yarmouth, Mass., and Tom and Liz Brackett of Hamilton, N.Y. Sam leaves behind numerous friends and family, five aunts, seven uncles, and many cousins. A celebration of Sam’s life will be held when it is safe to gather. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Sam’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation, in Sam’s Name, to theSouthern Maine Community College Foundation2 Fort RoadSouth Portland, ME 04106for an endowment set up in his name to honor excellence in teaching at SMCC.

