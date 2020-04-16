This week’s featured song is one part feminist anthem, one part dance jam and one part pep rally, all contained within a firecracker of a pop song called “Queens of the World” by Belfast singer-songwriter Becca Dean Biggs.

The song was released on Feb. 28 and is available on her website and streaming platforms, including Spotify. Musician Dan Capaldi played several instruments on the track, which was recorded by Jonathan Wyman and mastered by Adam Ayan at Gateway.

Biggs was one third of the now disbanded Americana and folk act Sugarbush, which released the album “Matriarch” in 2018. She has been writing songs since she was 12 years old. “Queens of the World” is her debut solo single.

Here’s “Queens of the World”:

