We are just over a month removed from the announcement of our first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Maine, and already so much has changed. We are settling into our new realities and searching for a sense of normal. From chatting with neighbors at a safe distance, waiting in lines six feet apart at the grocery store, remembering to put on our masks as we grab our keys to head out for a walk to navigating remote-working while parenting, our day to day lives have all shifted dramatically.

Since COVID-19 first hit Maine on March 12, community members, state officials and local government have sprung into action to help slow the spread and protect Maine people. I am endlessly grateful to those on the frontlines, such as our nurses, doctors, health care workers, grocery store clerks, utility workers, delivery drivers and all other essential workers, who get up each morning and go to work despite the risk to themselves and their families. We are incredibly lucky and grateful for these brave neighbors. Please make sure to say thank you to all of our essential workers. While these folks are donning masks and braving exposure to the virus, many of us are faced with the inexplicable frustration of having to close our doors to our neighbors, friends, loved ones and customers. This, too, is an act of bravery. The only way to defeat this insidious virus is by staying apart, so one day we can all be together again.

As both your state representative and a small business owner, I understand the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has hoisted upon our business community. A few weeks ago, just as I was about halfway through the Small Business Administration loan application for the Paycheck Protection Program, news broke from the Treasurer’s office issuing new guidance that changed everything, yet again. The seemingly ever changing guidance for small businesses, coupled with delays, can feel maddening, but the kinks are being ironed out and help is becoming more readily available.

Because we are a community driven by our small business economy, I wanted to stress a few resources available to our local businesses and the folks they employ. The US Small Business Administration is offering Maine more access to Economic Impact Disaster Loans. Businesses can check eligibility and apply online. Local lenders are now able to accept and process applications for the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides small businesses and sole proprietors with funds to pay up to 8 weeks of payroll costs including benefits. Please reach out to your lender and ask if they are an approved vendor.

As part of our efforts to make unemployment insurance benefits more accessible, employers can use a Maine Department of Labor program called Workshare to make sure their employees get partial unemployment benefits if their hours are reduced. Plus, we’re working to make more consumer loans available at low-to-no interest with the help of Maine lenders. For those who are self-employed, FAME programs and the new Paycheck Protection Program are available to you. If you have any questions about any of these programs, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me.

Some additional good news is that the Maine Department of Labor has just announced that, as early as next week, Mainers receiving unemployment benefits will begin to see the additional $600 per week provided through the most recent federal stimulus package, the CARES Act. These payments will be retroactive. Unemployment will also soon be available to more people, like self-employed and gig economy workers. Times are extremely tough, but I want folks to know that there are resources available and that getting through this is going to take patience and grit, something Mainer’s surely have in abundance.

Beyond these resources, I have been astounded by the creativity many of our small businesses have shown by shifting to delivering their goods or providing services digitally. These are unlike any other times I’ve faced as a small business owner, and we’ve all had to be quick on our feet. I’m constantly encouraged by how supportive our businesses are to each other and how we’ve all been working together. I’ve also been touched by folks in our area buying gift cards to local shops and finding other ways to support our vibrant businesses. Amidst the pain and hardship, I feel deeply honored to be a part of this community. Not only as a legislator, but as a neighbor and a small business owner. I am in this with you. I can’t wait to once again be able to chat with friends and neighbors while serving a beer over the bar.

Rep. Daughtry is serving her fourth term in the Maine House of Representatives, representing part of Brunswick. She can be reached at [email protected] or by phone at (207) 370-9871.

