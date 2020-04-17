The average person, like myself, did not see this crisis coming. Even if I had read about Bill Gates’ prediction that the next big crisis affecting more than 10 million people would likely be a virus affecting the respiratory system, I could not have imagined anything remotely like the changes we are experiencing now: sheltering in our homes, streets of major cities empty, school and work done remotely, more and more people wearing masks and standing in lines at grocery stores where, at my Hannaford’s store, only 50 people can enter at a time. Life changed dramatically in only a week, two at the most.

There were experts working on viruses that could spread from animals to humans, and especially when they saw what was happening so rapidly in China, they sounded the alarm; but our leaders did not heed it—as a society, a culture, most of us could not imagine it coming here. Following the H1N1 epidemic during President Obama’s administration, he left in place a department devoted to preparing for future pandemics. However, when Donald Trump took office, he chose not to refund it, figuring I guess that we’d never need it. President Trump, as we know, did not take what was happening in China seriously at first. Governors in several states still have not ordered a shut down, taking their cue from our president who still does not seem to understand how lethal this virus is. But now we know that what the experts were telling us was the truth: a novel virus, for which there is no vaccine or treatment, if left to spread, can soon become a global pandemic that puts everyone’s life at risk, and totally changes the way we live.

I was between ages 10-14 during World War II, and what is happening now is vaguely familiar to me. It reminds me of when my brother and I pulled our Red Flyer wagon through our neighborhood in Detroit collecting scrap iron, as we now pull together to donate to food banks, call neighbors to make sure they are alright, and doctors and nurses come from all over the country to help in the “hot spots,” like New York City. Americans are still good at mobilizing for the common good. We see leaders arise just as Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt did in World War II, only now it is Governor Cuomo and infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci. They have become our heroes, because President Trump and his administration failed to act, dangerously delaying the shut down by at least six weeks. Chances are Governor Cuomo and Antony Fauci, along with other wise governors, will see us through this unprecedented period, just as our leaders did in World War Two, but not without a lot of loss both then and now.

People are talking about getting back to normal, but do we want to get back to business as usual? This crisis gives us an opportunity, a window we could use to create a different society and economy, one less destructive of our planet and perhaps a life that has more of the qualities we’ve come to enjoy in this time of sheltering at home—more time with our families, less frantic running around to meetings, more valuing of human beings and their welfare instead of the creation of wealth for stockholders.

This crisis has shed a light on some of the disadvantages of the way we live now — the large pockets of poverty in the supposed “richest country in the world,” the unavailability of health care to so many, educational disparities such as the lack of internet connection in many homes, the high cost of college and the burden of student debt. From my experience growing up in Detroit after World War II, in the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s, I know it doesn’t have to be this way. We then had a strong middle class. I came from a poor family, but I had good schools and finished my Ph.D. at the University of Michigan with no student debt. It was not a perfect time. We did not have racial equality, but most people made a living wage, and CEOs took only a reasonable salary. There are many ways in which we could improves upon our society as we go back to “normal.” We could elect leaders in November who value the welfare of our citizens, and who will help us use this moment as a unique opportunity to rebuild the society and economy we want.

Sarah Slagle Arnold is a psychologist in Topsham.

