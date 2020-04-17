On April 7, the Scarborough Kiwanis Club delivered 96 hams to the Scarborough Food Pantry and the Scarborough Schools Food Backpack Program. Several club members donated about $800 to purchase the hams thanks to the generosity of Scarborough Hannaford.

In order to maintain social distancing, club members were not able to deliver the hams as they had in years past. Instead, Hannaford employees packed a truck owned by club member Annalee Rosenblatt and her husband, Eric Rosenblatt, who then delivered the food to the organizations.

