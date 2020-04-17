Letter to employees of Scarborough Public Schools

Do what the Town Council and Board of Education have failed to do — reduce the proposed increase in school spending for 2021. The proposed 5.6% increase in educational spending is totally unrealistic in today’s new normal.

You are important employees and citizens of our community. You are a part OF not a part FROM the community. You are where 55% of the tax dollars go each year which is an important reason Scarborough has a top 10 schools system. Young or old, we are all proud of this.

Wage earners of all types are under tremendous financial pressure; temporary and for many, long-term, loss of wages and jobs. Most of you have, practically speaking, permanent jobs and guaranteed salaries and generous benefit packages. We as a community have collectively made that commitment and I am not suggesting it be taken away or even degraded.

Now the citizens of Scarborough have an “ask” for you. At a minimum, freeze your wages and benefits. Freeze them at the level paid as of June 30, 2020 through August 31, 2021. The Town’s and State’s revenue, where your salaries come from, will be reduced by many millions of dollars this year and in future years.

Do what the Town Council and Board of Education have failed to do, reduce the proposed increase in school spending for 2021. Be heroes to the taxpayers of Scarborough.

Larry Hartwell

Scarborough

