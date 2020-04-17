A combination of heavy rains and melting snow produced massive flooding in Bridgton on March 27, 1953. Corn Shop Brook overflowed its banks leaving Post Office Square under 2½-3 feet of water. At its worst, traffic from the Upper Village to Portland Street (Route 302) was routed through South Bridgton and the only way from Post Office Square (where Reny’s Department store is now located) to Lower Main Street was through North Bridgton. Courtesy Bridgton Historical Society

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the Lakes Region Weekly is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

