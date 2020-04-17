As headlines across our announce that schools are “closed” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine schools continue to provide educational services, social/emotional support, and nutrition, while we are unable to provide in-person classroom-based instruction during this emergency. With very little notice, leaders made extremely difficult and courageous decisions and educators stepped into new roles as providers of remote, emergency education – literally reinventing their practice overnight.

The impacts of the pandemic reach every aspect of our daily lives and many families are struggling with lost jobs, lack of childcare, and other basic provisions. Remote education likely creates an additional hardship, as kitchen tables have become home offices and classrooms, and families are feeling overwhelmed. It is extremely disorienting when familiar resources and activities are suddenly, collectively, absent from our lives. Prioritization is difficult because everything we’ve temporarily lost feels so very important and even small frustrations can become inflated.

Maine families, you are not alone. We hear you, we are with you, and we will all get through this together. You have always been your child’s most important teachers, and the critical lessons you’re teaching them now include resilience, patience, and adaptability. While schools are attempting to create routine, familiarity, and access to ongoing learning, we know that many homes lack internet connection, sufficient space and/or materials to support some of the academic activities that are assigned.

We know that many students have had to assume such adult responsibilities as childcare or taking a job to supplement family income. We know that many adults are arriving home too exhausted from essential work responsibilities to provide supervision of schoolwork for their children. And social media can even impose more pressure, with posts that offer idyllic versions of the successful home classroom.

If you are struggling, please note:

– You are surviving a state of emergency. Take a deep breath and prioritize health and safety above all; then prioritize relationships and emotional wellbeing; take some time to recognize and point out the small gifts.

– Learning will happen. It is happening every minute in your child’s magnificent, fast-wiring brain – they are constantly building the neural architectural structures that will later house unimaginable ideas, innovations, and solutions.

– In a state of emergency, academic content is secondary to thinking skills, which can be taught and practiced in any setting. Encourage imagination, curiosity, and creativity; encourage critical thinking by asking open ended questions; remember, you’re encouraging collaborative problem solving as you let your children argue over who goes first or whose piece was bigger!

– We are here for you. Schools are using new emergency education continuity plans. These plans are different in response to unique community needs, and are under continual revision as this dynamic situation unfolds. Teachers, counselors and social workers, staff and administrators are available to support you and your children, so please reach out as needed – communication between families and schools is more important now than ever.

– Your children are likely experiencing symptoms of the grieving process. They have lost familiar routines and supports, and are likely feeling that same lack of predictability and control that has of us all reeling. As you practice being patient with yourself and with them, you’re modeling important coping skills that will serve them well on into the future.

– Families of the Class of 2020 graduating seniors: Yes, the rites of passage will look very different this year and it is both “normal” and “ok” for them (and for you) to be feeling angry, sad, cheated, and confused. Please take comfort in the fact that Maine students and educators are especially resilient and innovative; the alternative celebrations they’ll design will be among the most unforgettable in all of history. Maine seniors will be joined by 3.8 million others in this extraordinary experience, and the legacy of our nation’s 2020 graduates will serve as a source of pride, strength, and hope for all of us.

We have your back as you and your children find your path through this unprecedented experience. Please check our website for updated resources, and please take care of yourselves and your loved ones. We will get through this together.

Pender Makin is the Maine Commissioner of Education.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: