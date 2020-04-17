Caroline McCormack believes her husband, Tim, suffered from COVID-19 in early February before coronavirus made headlines.
Sophie Robinson, 16, and her high school classmates are writing daily journal entries about life in the age of coronavirus.
Sarah Dyer has recovered from the disease. But she wonders if she passed on the virus to others before she tested positive.
An 83-year-old woman undergoing chemotherapy worries about contracting coronavirus – with a dash of gallows humor.
The coronavirus outbreak has stranded the Ferrie family of Scarborough – mom, dad and four kids aged 9-14 – in the Caribbean.
‘There has not been any gathering of family members,’ says a Poland woman who lost her mother. ‘We grieve separately.’
Peter Gordon has a compromised immune system, which proved scary when his wife, Mary Ann, tested positive. Then he contracted the disease.
'You have to work to find things to think of that are positive,' says a Scarborough woman awaiting the start of cancer treatment.
As Lynne Lyons approaches the anniversary of her husband's death, she navigates a confusing, changing world during the coronavirus outbreak.
A couple came to Maine from Ohio in search of their forever home. They found it, but now they can't get their belongings shipped here.
A Portland fifth-grade teacher quickly becomes proficient in using social media apps and educational websites to connect with her students remotely.
Laura Friedman's father served in Vietnam, and as part of a military family she lived all over the world. Those experiences have helped her adjust to the uncertainties of the virus outbreak.
Owen Sanderson and his family have found a supportive community on Peaks Island.
Even as a Portland yoga instructor wonders how to pay the mortgage, she's hopeful the pandemic will lead to newfound compassion for others.
A Freeport woman who runs an Airbnb catering to people seeking her dog-training services has lost business because of the virus outbreak.
A 65-year-old Harrison man who suffered a blood clot in his lungs two years ago is happy to be secluded in a rural area during the pandemic.
‘It hit me that I must go now or be prepared to stay till who-knows-when,’ a South Berwick woman says of being in Spain during a national lockdown.
April Fournier's husband and two of their children have asthma. Two members of the family are in contact with the public while working at grocery stores, making the risk of exposure to coronavirus even more frightening.
A Portland rheumatologist offers insight into how health care professionals, even those on the front line of the pandemic, approach their jobs. ‘They’re not heroes. They’re just doing what they’re trained and expected to do.’
College senior Gina Pardi misses the chance to say goodbye to friends now that she has returned to Maine to complete her studies remotely.
Military veteran Joseph Demakis had just started his journey to help with PTSD when hikers were told: Get off the trail now.
Their 95-year-old mother lives in an assisted-living center that has restricted visitors because of the coronavirus outbreak.
A Portland woman who runs a small hair-cutting salon worries about the loss of income since she had to close her shop.
A Searsmont couple's baby could come any day, and the father hopes coronavirus restrictions won't keep him out of the delivery room.
Adam Burnett's workload has increased dramatically because of the pandemic, and now he's juggling increased parenting demands as well.
Ben White and his wife, Melissa, are working from home during the coronavirus outbreak – and providing daily structure for their school-age girls.
Lizette Deschenes, 67, has a compromised immune system and is afraid leave her apartment during the coronavirus outbreak.