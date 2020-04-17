The Virus Diaries: Couple seek clues in tests for antibodies Caroline McCormack believes her husband, Tim, suffered from COVID-19 in early February before coronavirus made headlines.

The Virus Diaries: Teen offers a ‘list of instructions for not giving up’ Sophie Robinson, 16, and her high school classmates are writing daily journal entries about life in the age of coronavirus.

The Virus Diaries: Losing sense of smell was only clue she had COVID-19 Sarah Dyer has recovered from the disease. But she wonders if she passed on the virus to others before she tested positive.

The Virus Diaries: Anchored and isolated on a sailboat The coronavirus outbreak has stranded the Ferrie family of Scarborough – mom, dad and four kids aged 9-14 – in the Caribbean.

The Virus Diaries: Sisters mourn alone, without memorial service for mom ‘There has not been any gathering of family members,’ says a Poland woman who lost her mother. ‘We grieve separately.’

The Virus Diaries: Facing a cancer diagnosis during the pandemic 'You have to work to find things to think of that are positive,' says a Scarborough woman awaiting the start of cancer treatment.

The Virus Diaries: ‘I am no stranger to being alone’ As Lynne Lyons approaches the anniversary of her husband's death, she navigates a confusing, changing world during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Virus Diaries: Moving gets complicated during a pandemic A couple came to Maine from Ohio in search of their forever home. They found it, but now they can't get their belongings shipped here.

The Virus Diaries: ‘I had to join the 21st century’ to adapt A Portland fifth-grade teacher quickly becomes proficient in using social media apps and educational websites to connect with her students remotely.

The Virus Diaries: ‘This coronavirus thing feels like wartime’ Laura Friedman's father served in Vietnam, and as part of a military family she lived all over the world. Those experiences have helped her adjust to the uncertainties of the virus outbreak.

The Virus Diaries: ‘An opportunity to do greater kindness’ Even as a Portland yoga instructor wonders how to pay the mortgage, she's hopeful the pandemic will lead to newfound compassion for others.

The Virus Diaries: ‘My business had been going very well. Then this happened’ A Freeport woman who runs an Airbnb catering to people seeking her dog-training services has lost business because of the virus outbreak.

The Virus Diaries: ‘I don’t want to come in contact with people’ A 65-year-old Harrison man who suffered a blood clot in his lungs two years ago is happy to be secluded in a rural area during the pandemic.

The Virus Diaries: Almost stranded in Spain ‘It hit me that I must go now or be prepared to stay till who-knows-when,’ a South Berwick woman says of being in Spain during a national lockdown.

The Virus Diaries: Busy mom worries about family’s health April Fournier's husband and two of their children have asthma. Two members of the family are in contact with the public while working at grocery stores, making the risk of exposure to coronavirus even more frightening.

The Virus Diaries: A physician’s perspective A Portland rheumatologist offers insight into how health care professionals, even those on the front line of the pandemic, approach their jobs. ‘They’re not heroes. They’re just doing what they’re trained and expected to do.’

The Virus Diaries: ‘I felt the rug was pulled out from me’ College senior Gina Pardi misses the chance to say goodbye to friends now that she has returned to Maine to complete her studies remotely.

The Virus Diaries: Thru-hike of Appalachian Trail comes to sudden halt Military veteran Joseph Demakis had just started his journey to help with PTSD when hikers were told: Get off the trail now.

The Virus Diaries: Daughters can visit with mom only through a windowpane Their 95-year-old mother lives in an assisted-living center that has restricted visitors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Virus Diaries: ‘There’s no real bailouts for us’ A Portland woman who runs a small hair-cutting salon worries about the loss of income since she had to close her shop.

The Virus Diaries: Expecting a baby during the pandemic A Searsmont couple's baby could come any day, and the father hopes coronavirus restrictions won't keep him out of the delivery room.

The Virus Diaries: Family adjusts to new routines at home Ben White and his wife, Melissa, are working from home during the coronavirus outbreak – and providing daily structure for their school-age girls.