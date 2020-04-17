Allagash Brewing Co. of Portland has partnered with Portland Public Schools for a week-long essential goods drive starting Monday in which participants can donate items such as soap, deodorant, shampoo and wipes to families in need, in exchange for a free beer.
The most-needed items during the coronavirus pandemic include bar soap, unscented deodorant, cleaning wipes, toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner, and feminine hygiene products, according to a news release issued Friday.
Allagash will have a donation bin set up at its Allagash on the Fly curbside pickup station, at 50 Industrial Way in Portland, so patrons can drop off donations and pick up their favorite beers at the same time. To show gratitude for their support, all donors will receive a “thank you” beer from the Allagash team.
“We are so proud to be a part of the supportive Portland community,” Allagash founder Rob Tod said in the release. “During this challenging time, we are doing our part to show that even while distanced, we can all come together to support those who need it most.”
Donations will be accepted from Monday through April 26 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Auto Racing
NASCAR postpones May 9 Martinsville race, eyes return without spectators
-
Business
With fishing fleets tied up, marine life given a chance to recover
-
Business
Want a free beer? Donate essential goods to Allagash
-
Sports
Troy Barnies, with his wife in Norway, waits for his Russian pro league to resume
-
Nation & World
Tribes, including from Maine, sue over distribution of coronavirus relief funding
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.