Allagash Brewing Co. of Portland has partnered with Portland Public Schools for a week-long essential goods drive starting Monday in which participants can donate items such as soap, deodorant, shampoo and wipes to families in need, in exchange for a free beer.

The most-needed items during the coronavirus pandemic include bar soap, unscented deodorant, cleaning wipes, toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner, and feminine hygiene products, according to a news release issued Friday.

Allagash will have a donation bin set up at its Allagash on the Fly curbside pickup station, at 50 Industrial Way in Portland, so patrons can drop off donations and pick up their favorite beers at the same time. To show gratitude for their support, all donors will receive a “thank you” beer from the Allagash team.

“We are so proud to be a part of the supportive Portland community,” Allagash founder Rob Tod said in the release. “During this challenging time, we are doing our part to show that even while distanced, we can all come together to support those who need it most.”

Donations will be accepted from Monday through April 26 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: