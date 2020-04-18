It has been said repeatedly by many – and readily agreed upon by most – that we are all in this pandemic crisis together. So most would likely concur that the interruption and quasi-derailment of the scholastic progress of the school-age population among us is of paramount concern to all.
It has been suggested by more than a few that all students (K-12) and their families be offered the option of repeating one’s present grade level. Among the supporting ideas are these:
• Better preparation for the grade to follow.
• Social readjustment, and the opportunity to reflect on whatever benefits and challenges we have gleaned from our current common experience.
For repeating 12th-graders, likewise there is much to be gained:
• Enhanced academic strength upon entering college.
• A standard end-game, senior-year experience that means so much to graduates.
• The additional semester or two can be used as a “prep school” year, where academic, social and athletic maturity takes place.
Accompanying all this should be offered an additional year of extracurricular eligibility. Interscholastic competition, traditionally incorporated as part of the educational experience, including drama, debate, music, science and athletic (and perhaps proms and yearbooks) would be there for all who see these as essential pieces of one’s high school years.
Colleges and universities have long been cooperative in granting deferred enrollment.
Philip J. Dawson
Portland
