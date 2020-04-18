BANGOR – Maurice A. Hilton, 93, of Pownal and Freeport, Maine, passed away March 3, 2020, in Bangor, Maine. He was born September 30, 1926, the son of Alice (Welch) and Charles Hilton in Freeport, Maine. He grew up in Freeport and learned to love the outdoors and his guns. He was married to Faye (Hall) Hilton in 1954; they built a log cabin in Pownal and moved there in 1958 after the birth of their oldest child, Judith. They also had a second child, Deborah. He lived in the house until a month before his death.He is survived by both daughters and his sister, Barbara (Hilton) Brown of Bangor, Maine.

