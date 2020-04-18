BRUNSWICK – Charles Laurence Norman III, 82, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home after a valiant fight with cancer. He was born on Nov. 7, 1937, the son of Charles L. Norman Jr. and Marie Klein Norman and grew up in Fort Lee, N.J. Charles graduated from Fort Lee High School and Rutgers University. After college, Charles joined the Navy and became a pilot, serving at Brunswick Naval Air Base in VP 21. The squadron was active in tracking Russian submarines and freighters during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Charles had also served in several overseas deployments. He then became a flight instructor at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Due to his experience and unflappable patient manner, he often was given flight students who were experiencing difficulties. After leaving the Navy he joined the Naval Reserves. Charles then joined TWA where he flew for 29 years on such planes as the Covair 880, the 707, the 727 and the L1011. In 1979 he started a farm which was a longtime dream of his and continued the stewarding of his farm and land ever since. Charles raised Black Angus cows and Belgian work horses. During this time he was active in the Maine Beef Council and was an 18 year member of the Brunswick Conservation Commission. He was also active on the Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District until recently. Charles spent his early years on the water where he was an accomplished canoeist in which he nearly made the Olympics. He enjoyed sailing immensely and those on Casco Bay may remember a certain red and white spiral spinnaker pole. Whether he was haying or in his truck, he would often be found listening to classical music. He was Mr. Potato man at the St. Charles Lenten Suppers for many years. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother, William; his uncle, Albert; and his stepfather, Egon Schartel. both of whom acted wonderfully as second fathers. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Donna; his sons, Charles IV and wife Gigi, David and wife Rhonda and Christopher, his daughter, Elizabeth and her husband Jason Barnies; his sister, Carol Verhey and husband Mark and a brother, Peter Schartel and wife Jonne. Charles is also survived by eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the wonderful ladies of CHANS who helped care for Charles. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made toCHANS60 Baribeau Dr.Brunswick, ME 04011in his memory.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous