Wade Boggs went to the hospital in the middle of the night during March because he felt sick and was diagnosed with pneumonia. But reflecting back, he wonders whether he had coronavirus and possibly caught it from Red Sox ace Chris Sale, the Tampa Bay Times reported Sunday.

Boggs told the Times he hopes to take an antibodies test to see if he had COVID-19.

Sale – who Boggs spoke with during spring training – missed time at the beginning of camp because of what was believed to be pneumonia, but Sale now wonders if he had the virus. He’s also interested in taking an antibodies test to see if he had it.

“It’s crazy to look at my symptoms and think about the symptoms of people that have the COVID-19 virus, and some of the similarities,” Sale said April 7. “We may never know, but I’m definitely hoping not.”

Boggs shook hands and had a “a lengthy” conversation with Sale at an event for sponsors and limited partners in Fort Myers, Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The 61-year-old, whose No. 26 is retired by the Red Sox, also told the newspaper he feels fine now but he had a “really rough” recovery.

