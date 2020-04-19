BANGOR — Police in a Maine city said a person was killed in a motor vehicle crash involving two motorcycles and a car.
The crash happened in Bangor on Saturday, police said. The crash took place on the outskirts of the city near the Hermon line.
Police declined to name the people involved in the crash because they were still working to notify family on Sunday. They said the crash was still under investigation by the Bangor Police Department.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics Brown hopes society can come together
-
Nation & World
Global health crisis pits economic against health concerns
-
Local & State
The Virus Diaries: ‘I have begun turning lemons into lemonade’
-
Local & State
The solace of nature in a time of troubles
-
Business
Baby eel prices drop as Maine fishermen grapple with virus