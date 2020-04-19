A boy, Duncan Allen Palmer born to Dillon Clayton Palmer and Ciera Madison Williams on April 9, 2020 of Brunswick, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Christina Knee of Brunswick, Maine and Tracy Williams of Harpswell, Maine. Great Grandparents, Dot and Al Williams of Harpswell, Maine. Kathleen and Bobby Bailey of Brunswick, Maine. Sibling, Ryleigh Williams of Brunswick, Maine.

A boy, Henry David Heidebrink born to Benjamin David and Andrea Bravo Heidebrink on April 9, 2020 of Brunswick, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Stephen Bravo and Christie Bravo of Wolfeboro, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Kenneth Heidebrink and Karen Heidebrink of Wolfeboro, Maine. Great Grandparents, Marilyn Heidebrink of Walbridge, Ohio. Siblings, Jonathan Heidebrink and Ethan Bravo.

A girl, Cameron Nadine Freeman born to Steven W. and Nicole Dawn Freeman (Holman) on April 14, 2020 of Woolwich, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Ron and Tammie Holman of Bowdoinham, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Matthew and Julie Stevens of Bowdoinham, Maine. Great Grandparents, Ron and Julie Holman of Bowdoinham, Maine, and Richard and Joanne Stevens of Topsham, Maine. Sibling, Declan Freeman.

