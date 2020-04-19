SCARBOROUGH – Anneliese Marie Andrews, M.D., 97, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Falmouth by the Sea in Falmouth. She was born in Uslar im Solling, Germany, the daughter of Dr. August and Mrs. Johanna (Kerl) Just. Anneliese was educated in Uslar schools. She earned her medical degree at University of Göttingen Medical School in Germany in 1948. She emigrated to the United States from Germany on Nov. 18, 1949. Dr. Andrews was truly a pioneer for women physicians. After working to recertify her medical license in the U.S., she became the first woman physician at Salem State Hospital in Salem, Mass. She was licensed to practice medicine in Maine in 1955. She worked at Pineland Hospital and Training Center and completed her residency in anesthesiology at Maine Medical Center in 1960, becoming the very first female doctor of anesthesiology at Maine Medical Center. She completed a fellowship in anesthesiology in 1962. Her residents recall Anneliese as a strict and forthright professor who always put patient interests first. Her colleagues remember her intelligence, good humor, generosity and warm heart. Many parents of disabled newborns at Maine Medical Center remember her empathy and kind counsel. In her 37 years at Maine Medical Center, Dr. Andrews was a role model for many. She was an active member of the congregation at St. Albans Church in Cape Elizabeth.Anneliese was a prodigious reader of a variety of genres and she always had a book or two to share. She loved gardening, listening to classical music, the ocean and the beach. She enjoyed driving fast, preferably in a convertible. She never refused a piece of chocolate. She is remembered fondly for her kitchen table talks, never holding back on her opinions and her kindhearted advice. She was a huge advocate for education and a staunch supporter of women owned businesses. She is predeceased by her husband, C. Ross Andrews; her brother, Eckart Just, M.D.; and her daughter, Alison Andrews Skillings. Anneliese is survived by her daughters, Annette Bowman Saunders, Stephanie Andrews Pontrelli and Lisa Andrews, her sons, Tom Bowman, Chris Baumann, and Andy Bowman; 17 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Martin Just and Harald Just (in Germany); longtime companion, Ron Griggs; and her best friend, Dr. Chris Lutes. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made toPort Resources280B Gannett DriveSouth Portland, ME 04106

