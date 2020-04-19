PORTLAND – Janice E. Nichols, 85, formerly of Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough, passed away April 9, 2020 at Fallbrook Woods. Janice was born May 24, 1934 in Providence, R.I., the daughter of Earl and Ethel T. Parker. She graduated June 5, 1952 from Samuel Gorton High School, Warwick, R.I. Janice married Norman Nichols on June 4, 1955 in Warwick, R.I. He predeceased her in June 2012.Janice and Norman were active members of Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church where she volunteered for many events, including the annual church bazaar making delicious lobster rolls.She was a volunteer for the Maine Medical Center Flowerbox creating beautiful floral arrangements for the patients. She and her husband were members of the Purpoodock Golf Club. She played in many club and state golf tournaments over the years earning numerous trophies. She and Norman enjoyed traveling with trips to Switzerland, Scotland and Alaska. After Norman’s retirement, they purchased a second home in New Port Richey, Fla., where they spent many winters playing golf and participating in the club’s social events.Most of all Janice loved spending time with her family. She was well known for her wonderful meals, creating her famous Mrs. Nichols’ pickles and birthday ice cream cakes among many beloved treats. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Rodriguez of Rhode Island; her three children, Sharon Monn and husband Michael of Falmouth, Steven Nichols and wife Sally of Mississippi, Susan Boland and husband Michael of Connecticut. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Lindsay, Hannah, Kevin, Abigail, Joseph and Heather; as well two great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the caring staff at Fallbrook Woods, especially Barry for whom she had a special affinity.A private family service will be held at a later date.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

