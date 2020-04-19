WINDHAM – Joseph “Joe” Farrell Gomes, 59, passed away unexpectedly of a cardiac episode on April 13, 2020. Joe was born in Portland on Feb. 23, 1961, the son of Edmund B. Gomes Sr. and Mary Farrell Gomes. Joe graduated from Portland High School in 1979. He got an associate’s degree in computer programming from Andover College in Portland in 1991. Joe was working as a Network Security Engineer at FirstLight Fiber in Brunswick. He was with them for nearly eight years. He thoroughly enjoyed his work and co-workers and they will miss him very much. Most of his family members did not fully understand his job description but loved his enthusiasm.Joe was kind hearted, supportive, and had a unique sense of humor. Above all else, he was a truly devoted father to Rachel, David, and Neal. Their well-being and happiness were his priority. He took great pride in their accomplishments and attended all their games, events, and activities. From Cub Scouts and hockey, to soccer and theatre, and even the occasional boat show or two.When his children were very young, Joe bought a sailboat to share his love of sailing, Casco, and the Islands. Joe grew up with his family spending summers on Great Diamond Island. It was a special place for him. He made sure to pass on his love for Casco Bay to his children.As a high school graduation gift, Joe took his children on a memorable vacation to Cancun, Mexico. From wandering the lagoon side to sneaking to the beaches, he treated each stroll as an adventure. He made sure to find all the small local shops after a day spent on tour trips for the best authentic Mexican food he could share. Naturally, Subway was a close second eatery. Joe was raised as a Master Mason in Molunkus Lodge #165 on July 8, 1993. He affiliated with Presumpscot Lodge #70 on Sept. 14, 2009. He had planned to reconnect with his Masonic brothers later this year. A Masonic Funeral will be held at a later date. He had interests and skills: raising sheep, training border collies, hunting, motorcycling, carpentry, and tinkering with mechanics and electronics. He took special pride in teaching these skills to his children, as well as beating them at video games until they figured out that one cheat code. He was always on hand to fix anything they needed, offer advice on pet care, and tell them of the plans he was making to sneak a new border collie puppy back on his beloved motorcycle. Joe cherished spending the holidays and celebrations with his large, extended family, especially Christmas Eve. As the kids got older, he encouraged them to bring their significant others along, eager to share the family with them. He always looked forward to the next gathering and told stories whenever he got impatient for the Holidays.Joe is survived by his daughter Rachel, sons David and Neal; brother Edmund B. Gomes Jr. (wife Joan), sister Jeanne G. Fenton (husband Jim); niece Gabriella and nephew Jimmy; stepsister Clare Currier; mother of his children Jaqueline L.L. Gomes; and further extended family.He is predeceased by his parents Edmund B. Gomes Sr. and Mary F. Gomes; niece Crystal M. Gomes; and stepmother Elizabeth “Betty” O’Brien Gomes. A special thank you to the Windham Rescue and Fire Departments for their hard work and support and the medical team at Maine Med for their dedication and professionalism. We will gather for a celebration of Joe’s life at a later date. To express condolences please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com Cards are welcome in lieu of flowers at this time

