FREEPORT – Kristine Ruth Boyd Champagne Gilman died on April 5, 2020, after suffering with Alzheimer’s disease for far too long. The family wishes to express its deep gratitude for the love and devotion of the caregivers who nurtured and tended to her for the past 10 years.It’s a daunting task to write an obituary about someone whose life was immensely rich and full, who had multiple talents, and whom you have known and loved your whole life. Here is a bare outline of the first 30 years of her life. She was born in Wallingford, Conn. on Jan. 28, 1948, the oldest of five children born to Ruth Gray Boyd and Dr. Robert Booth Boyd. She graduated from Day Prospect Hill School, married her first husband, Bob Champagne, and gave birth to a daughter, Amy. Following Bob’s untimely death, she re-enrolled in Tufts University and, after graduating, became a teacher.To the delight of her family, she married Bill Gilman in 1977, and his daughters, Sara and Nancy joined the clan, along with Kris and Bill’s son, Adam, born in 1978. And now they were six.As for her professional career, she was an educator, a sous chef, founder of a catering business, and a beloved employee of Hopkins Grammar Day Prospect Hill School, where she launched the community service program, Maroon Key, and served as a head adviser for many years, a position which required an aptitude for listening, motivational skills, patience, and a sense of humor. She left Hopkins when Bill’s job took them to California and, upon her return to Connecticut, was executive assistant to the head of the New Haven Festival of Arts and Ideas, a job that gratified her love of the arts, her interest in other cultures, and her organizational and personal skills. Kris became a full-time resident of Freeport in 2008, where she served as second mother to Amy’s four children and a soprano in the South Freeport Congregational Church choir.Besides her career activities, she was an avid singer, reader, traveler, hostess, photographer, cook, home designer, progressive, and Red Sox fan; but her most exceptional gift was her personality. That’s what everyone mentions when they talk about Kris. She was friendly, funny, warm, energetic, generous, and loving. She had a genius for bringing out the best in people. When you saw yourself reflected in her eyes, you looked pretty darn good. You were smarter, funnier, more interesting, and more attractive than usual. No wonder everyone wanted to be around her!She was especially good at relating to children. Reminisces and condolences are pouring in, many of which highlight her relationship with young people. A niece said that Kris made her realize for the first time that adults were actual people with personalities. A colleague from Hopkins recalled that students were drawn to her office, attracted by the laughter and the “audible delight” with which she responded to their escapades. A student said, “she was the rare adult who always treated me as an individual – and always, always made me relaxed and laugh.” Here are Kris’ own words, describing the end of a typical day at school: “My office is littered with people… and interesting conversations are taking place….Students … seem to feel comfortable discussing virtually anything, and I find myself offering to help, to talk, to get involved….The relationships that I have forged with the students who seek me out, and the knowledge that I have helped many…over the years, [is] the most rewarding aspect of my life at Hopkins.”Her four kids were the focus of her most intense love of children, possibly surpassed by her grandchildren, who were clearly the joy of her life. Kris would want us to name them all, along with the beloved spouses of her children: Matthew, Nicholas, Lindsay, and Sarah, children of Amy and Matt Cartmell; Stephen and Patrick, Sara and Carl DeMatteo’s sons; Katharine, Grayson, and Grant, children of Nancy and Paul Cuneo; and Ada Ruth Jennie Fralich-Gilman, born on Feb. 6, 2020 to Adam Gilman and Laura Fralich. Sadly, the youngest one will never know the most delightful grandmother a child could ever have. But we must remember that Kris lives on, in beautiful little Ada, in all her children and grandchildren, and in our hearts forever and ever.Kris leaves behind her husband; children; and grandchildren; along with four siblings and their spouses; brother-in-law, Richard; and many nieces and nephews. The family will hold a memorial service in the fall, on a date to be determined. With our thanks and gratitude to you, for being a part of Kris’ life, The Gilman Boyd Family. If you wish to make a contribution in Kris’ memory, please send it to theSouth FreeportCongregational ChurchP.O. Box 46Freeport, ME 04068 www.southfreeportchurch.com, or toAlzheimer’s Association,Maine Chapter383 US Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074www.alz.org (click on “Search” for the Maine chapter).

