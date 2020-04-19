BIDDEFORD – Madeline Belanger passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. Born on July 26, 1940, in Eagle Lake, Madeline was the eldest of seven children. She had a natural talent for caring for her younger brothers and sisters, setting in motion her calling in life, to become a deeply admired and beloved Maine educator. After graduating from Fort Kent High School, Madeline attended Rivier College in Nashua, N.H. She earned a degree in education and spent three years teaching second grade in Woonsocket, R.I., and two more years teaching third grade in Lowell, Mass. Then she decided to move back to Maine. It was here that she met and became engaged to Joseph Reynold Belanger. They married and had two daughters, Renee and Shelley. Madeline continued her career by teaching French and English at Ashland Community High School. She soon emerged as a leader, becoming assistant principal in both Portage and Ashland High Schools, while continuing to teach grades two, three, four, and five. Madeline’s main objective throughout her career was to help ensure that every single student was taken care of. She had a great love and respect for children and treated them all like her own. When a principal position in a school in Caribou became available, Madeline moved into that role which she held for 12 years. On Aug. 8, 1992, however, the family’s life abruptly and tragically changed when Joseph Ray unexpectedly died of a heart attack. In the following years, with her daughters moving south for college, Madeline relocated to Saco to be closer to them. She took on a role as assistant principal at Saco Middle School and continued to work in the Young, Fairfield, and Biddeford primary schools for the remainder of her 41-year career in Maine State Education. During her years of retirement, Madeline met and married Harry Courtois. They spent their remaining 16 years enjoying life together. In recent months, their health conditions caused them to move to Huntington Common Assisted Living. Here they truly appreciated the many amenities that Huntington had to offer and made many new friends. In recent weeks however, both Madeline and Harry became ill. Madeline lost Harry on April 10, 2020 and three days later, she lost her own fight. She died peacefully on April 13 with her two daughters by her side. Madeline is survived by her daughters and grandchildren, Renee Fisher, husband Michael, and children Lauren and Cole; and Shelley and her children, Ava and Joe. She is survived by Harry’s sons, Timmy, Bryan and wife Jan, and Corey Courtois. Madeline is also survived by her six younger siblings and their families, Jerry Saucier and wife Janice, Rachael Lavertu, Priscilla Morin and husband Claude, Oreen Saucier and wife Diana, Raymond Saucier and wife Mary, and Peter Saucier and wife Diane. A memorial service will be held at a later date, when Madeline will be buried with her first husband, Joseph Ray. To share your memories of Madeline or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.coastalcremationservices.com

