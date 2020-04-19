PORTLAND – Mark Francis Parent, 52, of Gorham, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Maine Medical Center after a lengthy battle with cancer.Mark was born in Portland on June 7, 1967, a son of Mark R. and Patricia A. (Manning) Parent. He was educated in local schools, graduating from Deering High School.Following school, he worked in masonry and carpentry work before working at Avery Services installing heating systems. He stopped working 10 years ago due to his illness.Mark was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and camping.He is predeceased by his father who passed away in 1982.Mark leaves behind his companion and love of his life, Barbara Ivey of Gorham; his mother of Lewiston; two brothers, Brian Parent and his wife, Nina of Lewiston, and Kevin Parent and his wife, Tiffany of Cornish; and two sisters, Michelle Parent and her husband, David Cormier of Casco, and Nicole Parent and her husband, Larry Tibbetts of Lewiston; and several nieces and nephews.There will be no service at this time. Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Mark’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook

