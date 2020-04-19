BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Sebato Anthony Tanerillo “Sonny” passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Joanne’s House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Florida.He was a long time member of the Local Electrician Union of Maine. Sonny could light up a room with his sense of humor and big personality. He loved to make people laugh and enjoyed playing Tennis, leading his teammates to the nationals. He also enjoyed playing pool and cards with his friends at Citrus Park in Bonita Springs; but his true passion was his family, especially his wife of 46 years, Sharon. Sonny is survived by his wife, Sharon Tanerillo; and daughter, Carole Tanerillo, both of Florida; granddaughter, Charmain Piacitelli, grandson, Christopher Tanerillo; and two great-grandsons, Tanner and Colby Hogan all of Maine.He was predeceased by his two sons, James Tanerillo and recently, Michael Tanerillo, both of Maine; his parents, Lillian Doten and Sam Tanerillo; and two sisters, Colletta Lucas and Raymond Wagner of Maine. There will be no services at this time. For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle, please visit Sonny’s Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in Sonny’s memory to theHumane Society Naples370 Airport-Pulling Rd.Naples, FL 34104or at www.hsnaples.org

