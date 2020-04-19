KENNEBUNK – Shaun Edmund Spencer, 50, passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2020. Shaun was born on Aug. 31, 1969 in Concord, Mass. The son of Peter Spencer and Karen (McGee) Spencer, Shaun spent his childhood in Carlisle and Fitchburg, Mass., where he loved playing sports and going fishing with his dad. They moved to Kennebunk in 1982. Shaun was a 1988 graduate of Kennebunk High School, where he played football and was captain of the wrestling team.After graduation, Shaun enlisted in the Marine Corps and was an officer with the Military Police from 1988-1992. He served his country in the Persian Gulf and fought in Desert Storm. He was later stationed in Okinawa, Japan and in Norway for winter survivalist training. Shaun always considered himself a marine, honoring and respecting all soldiers and his time spent serving his country made a lasting impact on his life. Shaun returned from the service, married his love, Tammy, and settled in Biddeford.He was a master in the construction business for many years; a talented carpenter, he specialized in framing and drywall. He was also a long-time member of the Massachusetts Carpenters Union.Shaun most enjoyed spending time with his daughter, who was the joy and light of his life. He loved movies and music, was a genius trivia player and loved talking all things history. He had a warm and engaging personality, making all who knew him instantly feel like a dear friend. He could also make you laugh until you cried and was truly a big kid at heart. He was always smiling. Shaun was deeply loved by his family and will be so terribly missed.Shaun was predeceased by his mother, Karen McGee Spencer of Acton, Mass.; and his beloved wife, Tammy Spencer of Biddeford.He is survived by his father, Peter Spencer of Kennebunk; his daughter, Brooke Audie of Saco, and son, Alexandrian Spencer of Clinton, Tenn.; his siblings, Susan Spencer Plummer of Bath, Philip Spencer of Bowdoinham, Richard Spencer of Pembrook, Mass., Mark Lancaster II of San Bernadino, Calif., and Jason Finch of Winchester, Mass.; his uncle, Thomas Spencer and his wife Terry of Sandwich, Mass.; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A military funeral ceremony will be held in Lexington, Mass. when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made inShaun’s memory to: Chief, VoluntaryService (135)Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital200 Springs Rd.Bedford, MA 01730

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous