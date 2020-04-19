LYMAN – Steven “Steve” Merrill, 67, passed on April 14, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a brief illness with cancer. Steve was born in Sanford, son of the late Forrest and Lorraine (Day) Merrill of Waterboro.He went to Sanford High School while they were building Massabesic High School, graduating in 1971 from Massabesic. After school he worked as an over-the-road trucker, then for Foglio, Inc., Cyro Industries, and had his own business, Little Wheel Excavation. He loved his family, fishing, hunting, ATV’s, working and barbecuing by the pool with a cold beer. He was a member of the Ragged Lake Snowmobile Club and elected Road Commissioner of the Ragged Lake Association. Steve is survived and deeply missed by his wife of 22 years, Sandra; his brother, Brad and sister, Melody; his two daughters, April Libby and her wife Jess, and Shelley Merrill and her partner Steve; two stepdaughters, April Chappell and Amanda and her husband, Joseph Chenevert; five grandchildren, Amber and her husband Brandon Normand, Troy and Jacob Blackburn, and Cheyenne and Dawn Pettengill; and many nieces and nephews; and friends. A graveside funeral will be held at a later date at Pine Grove (South) Cemetery in Waterboro.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to theGosnell MemorialHospice House11 Hunnewell Rd.Scarborough, ME 04074for their support and comfort during Steve’sfinal days.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »