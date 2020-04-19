One of the byproducts of the coronavirus epidemic is, for many of us, that we are spending more time outdoors – walking daily, just to get out of our apartments and houses. Finding solace and sanctuary in nature in Maine takes effort in the months of March and April. Brief hours of sun are interrupted by rain, snow, gray skies and cold winds. And just when we are convinced spring has really arrived, it snows again.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: