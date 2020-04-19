One of the byproducts of the coronavirus epidemic is, for many of us, that we are spending more time outdoors – walking daily, just to get out of our apartments and houses. Finding solace and sanctuary in nature in Maine takes effort in the months of March and April. Brief hours of sun are interrupted by rain, snow, gray skies and cold winds. And just when we are convinced spring has really arrived, it snows again.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics Brown hopes society can come together
-
Nation & World
Global health crisis pits economic against health concerns
-
Local & State
The Virus Diaries: ‘I have begun turning lemons into lemonade’
-
Local & State
The solace of nature in a time of troubles
-
Business
Baby eel prices drop as Maine fishermen grapple with virus