Like many other things, the presidential race is on hold – a blessed relief to many, it must be said. Maine’s primary election has been delayed to July 14, the Democratic National Convention has been pushed to Aug. 17, and in-person campaigning is just not possible, for now.

This would a good time, however, to think about what lies ahead, and what we might be looking for when the Big Show gets started again.

Three of the four November contestants are already known; the one remaining question is who Joe Biden will choose as his running mate. This is a more than ordinarily consequential decision.

Biden had already said he will pick a woman, and has somewhere between six and 11 possibilities in mind; he’s reportedly started the vetting process, though it may be some time before he makes an announcement.

While many will be interviewed, there are only four candidates likely to be in the finals, three of whom were part of the impressively large, deep and diverse pool of Democratic candidates seeking to take on Donald Trump. Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, all U.S. senators, could be joined by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer – primarily because Biden has spoken favorably of her coronavirus response.

The speculation so far has been distressingly unimaginative, amounting to re-fighting the 2016 campaign. Klobuchar might be helpful in a couple of Midwestern states Hillary Clinton lost; Harris might shore up support among blacks, who were not nearly as enthusiastic about Clinton as Barack Obama.

Earth to pundits: The 2020 campaign will bear no resemblance to 2016; the landscape has utterly changed. An incumbent unable to devise any coherent plan for public health, burdened by unemployment levels not seen since the Great Depression will not find many “swing voters” coming his way.

Biden’s real problem was revealed in a recent exchange with Obama at a virtual fundraiser, where he talked about Obama’s running mate advice. This is also crucial, because Biden is trying to parlay his own vice presidential experience into presidential success – which brought Walter Mondale and Al Gore Democratic nominations, and George H.W. Bush ultimate success.

Biden said Obama told him to find “the yin to his yang,” meaning “I’m going to need a woman vice president who has the capacity, has strengths where I have weaknesses.”

Biden has been in Washington for 48 years, and like most Democrats who came of age is what is still the Reagan era, he is a Man of No Ideas. That is, he’s never embraced any bold policy changes, never imagined that the cumulative results of gutting the public sector to turn health care, housing, wages and labor policy over to private interests would bring us to our current pass.

It didn’t happen overnight, but that’s just the problem. We’ve gotten used to things – enormous and continual tax cuts for the rich, corporate welfare on an unimaginable scale – that voters of all stripes, including Republicans, no longer support, but our leaders seem helpless to change.

There’s a deep gulf between the aspirations of Democratic, and most independent, voters and candidates the party keeps nominating. By now, it’s transparently obvious that corporate health care, insecure housing and retirement, and debt-ridden college education has crushed the prospects of a millennial generation that should be prospering.

The progressive wing of the Democratic Party has all the good ideas, yet keeps dividing its forces – this year, between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders – in a way that keeps progressive ideas off the stage.

Put that way, Biden’s choice should be obvious. Only Warren is unafraid of change, and has shown an ability to translate ideas into policy. She’s smart and experienced and, other than lingering resentments from the battle with Sanders, has no significant liabilities.

True, Warren is older than her rivals, but after two terms she’d be the same age as Biden is now: hardly disqualifying. And in terms of charting a direction where the party, and the nation, should ultimately go, she’s way ahead of her time.

Warren wouldn’t be a comfortable fit, but that’s not what Joe Biden needs to be a successful president. His experience abroad should be a big plus after the carnage of the current administration, but on domestic policy he has to think a lot bigger.

There will be no going back to politics as it was, but whether we heed the lessons of the pandemic depends on the kind of leadership we elect.

If we’re truly all in this together, we need the strongest possible team in Washington. Fortunately, we could have that opportunity.

Douglas Rooks, a Maine editor, reporter, opinion writer and author for 35 years, has published books about George Mitchell, and the Maine Democratic Party. He welcomes comment at [email protected]

