The annual Cape Elizabeth Garden Tour has been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour, which raises money for the Friends of Fort Williams Park, had been scheduled for July 18. The annual event supports projects to enhance Fort Williams Park, including landscapes along the Cliff Walk and the Children’s Garden.

“The Friends board decided to hold the 10th tour in the summer of 2021 in order for participants and garden owners to safely enjoy the unique tour experience that has been offered each summer for the past nine years,” board president Barbara Powers said in a statement.

Powers said board members were concerned that many businesses that have been loyal sponsors and advertisers of the event are either closed or have severely limited their businesses.

“These businesses also face uncertainties, and the board wishes to respect their challenges as well,” she said.

Despite the loss of revenue from the event, the organization’s three paid employees continue to work their regular schedules to maintain the native-plant landscapes they have created. Horticulture is considered an essential activity and the employees are allowed to work at Fort Williams even though it has been closed to the public by the town of Cape Elizabeth.

