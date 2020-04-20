A former state lawmaker convicted of stealing more than $3 million from two elderly widows has lost his appeal.
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court unanimously upheld convictions including theft, securities violations and tax evasion against Robert Lindell Jr., 55, of Cloverdale, California. Lindell, who served one term in the Maine House between 2004 and 2006 as a Republican from Frankfort, is serving a 10-year sentence at the Maine State Prison in Warren.
Prosecutors said Lindell managed the estate of a 92-year-old Belfast woman and another woman living in France while working as a financial adviser. The Belfast woman died in 2012.
The state supreme court rejected Lindell’s arguments, including his contention that Maine didn’t have jurisdiction because he was living in California when some of the crimes were committed.
In addition to the prison sentence, Lindell was ordered to pay $750,000 in restitution.
Court upholds former Maine lawmaker’s conviction for theft, tax evasion
