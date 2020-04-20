Arrests
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from April 6-12.
Fire calls
4/8 at 1:37 p.m. Outside fire on Gray Road.
4/9 at 7:30 p.m. Power line down in Windham.
4/9 at 8:08 p.m. Power line down on Mill Road.
4/9 at 8:56 p.m. Building fire in Windham.
4/9 at 9:28 p.m. Power line down on Main Street.
4/9 at 9:29 p.m. Power line down on Val Halla Road.
4/10 at 5:35 a.m. Power line down on Harris Road.
4/10 at 7:10 a.m. Power line down on Valley Road.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from April 8-15.
