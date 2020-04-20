KITTERY — Haley Art Gallery kicks off its 2020 season with a Facebook Live event at 2 p.m. Saturday in celebration of Earth Day.
The online group exhibition, “One Planet Irreplaceable,” includes paintings, installations and standing mobiles by Maine and New England artists Ani Babaian, Stephen Brandon, Barbara D’Antonio, Mark Davis, Dean Diggins, Joe Flaherty, Gene Galipeau, Karen Harris and Bill Oakes. The exhibition will remain on view through August, and the gallery will resume regular business hours when it is able.
“When we planned the opening exhibit of our 2020 season, we never imagined our world will be amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As our planet’s future continues to be an existential dilemma, we invite visitors to take refuge in the artistic expressions in celebration of our planet,” gallery owners Jackie Abramian and Harout DerSimonian said in a joint statement.
In addition to art created by regional artists, the Haley Art Gallery also sells handmade gifts made by women from across the globe. For information, visit the gallery’s Facebook page. The virtual tour of the exhibition is on the gallery’s website.
