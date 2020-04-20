Arrests

No arrests were reported from April 10-17.

Summonses

4/11 at 12:55 a.m. Jacob Demmons, 26, of Rochester Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Bucknam Road by Officer Steven Hamilton on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

4/15 at 5:02 a.m. Emmanuel Pete Onyia, 21, of Cummings Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Olde Blackwood Way by Officer Steven Crocker on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

4/10 at 2:18 p.m. Assist Portland.

4/11 at 9:56 a.m. Fire call on Foreside Road.

4/11 at 12:33 p.m. Water problem on Hedgerow Drive.

4/11 at 1:05 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Foreside Road.

4/11 at 2:38 p.m. Fire call on Marion Way.

4/12 at 1:53 p.m. Fire call on Blackstrap Road.

4/12 at 5:19 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Raymond Road.

4/13 at 12:25 p.m. Lines down on Pride Farm Road.

4/13 at 2:40 p.m. Lines down at Lunt and Middle roads.

4/13 at 3:59 p.m. Lines down on Falmouth Road.

4/13 at 4:28 p.m. Lines down on Whitney Road.

4/13 at 7:16 p.m. Lines down on Blackstrap Road.

4/14 at 12:07 p.m. Fire call on Falmouth Road.

4/14 at 8:32 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Bayshore Drive.

4/15 at 7:13 a.m. Fire call on Northbrook Drive.

4/15 at 3:31 p.m. Fire call on Country Lane.

4/16 at 10:45 a.m. Lines down on Town Landing Road.

4/16 at 5:44 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Collegiate Lane.

4/16 at 9:53 p.m. Assist Portland.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from April 10-17.

