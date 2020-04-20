Not lookin’ good

Police warned an operator at 10 a.m. on March 31 in the area of Simona Shores Drive for distracted driving – makeup application. The log didn’t identify gender.

Arrests

William R. Sandberg Jr., 43, of Middle Jam Road, on Feb. 26 on charges of two counts of failure to appear, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, and violating condition of release, on Middle Jam Road.

Whitney C. Emerson, 22, of Gray Road, on Feb. 27 on a charge of domestic violence assault, on Gray Road.

Lawrence E. Lewis, 56, of Naples, on March 1 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on College Avenue.

Aaron N. Mains, 18, of Marston Drive, on March 2 on charges of attaching false plates and imprudent speed, on the bypass.

Jason W. Jellow, 37, of State Street, on March 6 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on State Street.

Jacob M. Wallace, 37, of Allen Way, on March 5 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Allen Way.

