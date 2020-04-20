Sanctions on Iran during the pandemic is morally repugnant. This is underscored by the fact that the sanctions are counterproductive.

Iranians are suffering and dying but the government continues on an unchanged course. Corruption is increasing and the Revolutionary Guard has become a financial superpower. The private sector is decimated. The elites are less likely to succumb to the virus than the poor, and this marginalized who had inadequate health care even before the pandemic.

One of the ideas behind sanctions is for the population to get angry and make demands on their government. However, the Iranian population lives in a police state and popular movements for change have been extinguished as disease ravages a now hopeless people.

These sanctions are not a tool for change but the tipping point towards genocide. Once again we are increasing instability in a region and creating a fertile ground for the recruitment of terrorists.

Our administration says they are allowing the purchase of medical supplies and equipment but business transactions cannot take place and transport of goods is prohibited. The virus uncontrolled will spread to neighbors and then the world.

Former Vice President Biden is calling for an end to sanctions. Three dozen of our legislators are calling for an end to sanctions. The National Council of Churches wants an end to this needless suffering. European nations ask us to stop. China is striving to get aide into the country. The World Health Organization has tried to get COVID-19 testing kits into the country.

Thank you Rep. Pingree for taking a position against the sanctions. Sens. King and Collins, will you join her?

Deborah P. de Rivera

Brunswick

