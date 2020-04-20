Yes to Jim Fossel’s column, “Telecommuting could outlast pandemic.” Certainly, we can embrace Fossel’s viewpoint here, and, perhaps, a realization that Maine needs to expand its digital infrastructure.
Conservatives like Fossel have opposed expansion through public funds in that past, but I daresay waiting for private enterprise to invest in a geo-dispersed population to provide services is not a wise notion. In this case past is prologue, the business case will never be funded for lack of return on investment.
It’s time for Maine to stop its half way measures out of Augusta and boldly use the current, low interest rate environment as an opportunity to fund physical infrastructure (bridges, water and sewer upgrades and roads) and a new ubiquitous digital infrastructure for broadband services enabling optimized emergency communications, remote education, entertainment and a growing telehealth requirement.
Why now? Why not now? Embrace the vision and look beyond the current crisis.
Richard Carreau
Saco
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Indie Film: Get ‘extra credit’ (and a cash prize) for your outdoor film outtakes
-
Arts & Entertainment
Face the Music: Joel Thetford Band’s new live album has charitable component
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Maine’s teachers, staff and parents deserve our thanks and support
-
Food
Bar Guide: A drink for every room in your at-home pub crawl
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: COVID teach us our limits, vulnerabilities
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.