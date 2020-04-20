Yes to Jim Fossel’s column, “Telecommuting could outlast pandemic.” Certainly, we can embrace Fossel’s viewpoint here, and, perhaps, a realization that Maine needs to expand its digital infrastructure.

Conservatives like Fossel have opposed expansion through public funds in that past, but I daresay waiting for private enterprise to invest in a geo-dispersed population to provide services is not a wise notion. In this case past is prologue, the business case will never be funded for lack of return on investment.

It’s time for Maine to stop its half way measures out of Augusta and boldly use the current, low interest rate environment as an opportunity to fund physical infrastructure (bridges, water and sewer upgrades and roads) and a new ubiquitous digital infrastructure for broadband services enabling optimized emergency communications, remote education, entertainment and a growing telehealth requirement.

Why now? Why not now? Embrace the vision and look beyond the current crisis.

Richard Carreau

Saco

